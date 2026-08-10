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  6. Swimming pool

Monthly rent of houses with pool in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

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Bar
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4 properties total found
2 bedroom house in 36 a, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
36 a, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Real Estate Sale: Bar, Shushan - luxury townhouses in Montenegro with sea views are located …
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa
Kunje, Montenegro
Area 497 m²
On the very shore of the Adriatic Sea in the town of Uteha, 8 km. from the city. Bar built a…
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom house in 36 a, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
36 a, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Real Estate Sale: Bar, Shushan - luxury townhouses with sea views are located in Montenegro,…
Price on request
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Mazur EstateMazur Estate
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Villa for rent on the 1st line with its beach and swimming pool! The villa is located in a c…
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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