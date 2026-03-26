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Monthly rent of houses with garden in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 4
We offer for rent a spacious apartment in Šušanj, Bar, ideal for multiple families and avail…
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3 bedroom house in Dindinovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dindinovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 3
Located in the picturesque area of Zankovići in Bar, this stunning house offers a total area…
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Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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