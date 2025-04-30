Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garage

Penthouses with garage for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
5
Dobra Voda
5
5 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Sale: Penthouse in Montenegro with its terrace on the roof 136+160 m2 with an exclusive righ…
$640,003
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 454 m²
Floor 6
For sale are two beautiful three-room penthouses located on the coast of the Adriatic Sea in…
$967,528
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pecurice, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Comfort and elegance: a penthouse on the first line by the sea in the suburb of Bara, at the…
$717,859
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Floor 6
For sale is a three bedroom penthouse located on the first line of the sea in the town of Do…
$483,764
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 5
ID-739 For Sale: New Penthouse in Dobra Voda with Panoramic Sea and Mountain Views. Ar…
$364,472
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
