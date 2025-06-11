Show property on map Show properties list
Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a large two-level apartment with 3 bedrooms in Sutomore.Apartment area - 81 m2Struc…
$118,605
Agency
Black Mount
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Sutomore, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/4
ID-2182 For Sale: Spacious and Functional Two-Level Apartment in Sutomore. The apartme…
$78,160
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Multilevel apartments in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2026 Two-Level One-Bedroom Apartments in a House with a Pool in the Resort Village of …
$135,324
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
