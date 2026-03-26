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Bungalows in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

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Bungalow 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Bungalow 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 000 m²
| 6 bungalows + reception | 2000 m2 | ShushanFor sale, a complex of 6 fully furnished and eq…
$313,801
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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