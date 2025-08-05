Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Qormi, Malta

27 properties total found
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Qormi, Malta
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Exceptional 18th-Century Townhouse Luxury Restored Residence or Boutique Hotel A rare oppo…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom house
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New on the market comes this 3-bedroom house of character, located in the best area of San G…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Qormi, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
4 Bedrooms unconverted yet very structually sound townhouse in Central Qormi close to amenti…
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom house
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Unconverted Character house in the outskirts of Qormi on a plot area of circa 158sqm. Proper…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A highly restored 3 bedroom Townhouse in Qormi, very central and close to all amenities, Th…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom house
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This former commercial property in the U.C.A offers boundless potential for your design aspi…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Qormi, Malta
House
Qormi, Malta
Farmhouse unconverted in Qormi Garage Massive garden 3 plus bedrooms Nice plot area
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Qormi, Malta
2 bedroom house
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This bright two-bedroom Character House in Qormi has an abundance of potential. It features …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A corner townhouse in Qormi very central and close to all amenities, this property comprises…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Qormi, Malta
4 bedroom house
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Set in a tranquil area in Qormi this 530sqms Farmhouse, presently in a habitable state. Prop…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Qormi, Malta
4 bedroom house
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This charming Character House, located in the picturesque town of Qormi, is perfect for anyo…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Qormi, Malta
5 bedroom house
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
A massive Terraced House located in a very quiet area in Qormi Property consists of a welcom…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An old large, unconverted Townhouse situated in a very quiet area in the village core of Qor…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A beautiful townhouse located in the heart of Qormi San Bastjan area. Ground floor area comp…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Qormi, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A ground floor masionette with access to part roof to be ideally converted into a large offi…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Qormi, Malta
2 bedroom house
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A lovely Converted House of Character located at the very core of the village in a UCA area,…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An unconverted, corner Townhouse, located in a quiet residential area in Qormi. Property con…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Qormi, Malta
4 bedroom house
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This stunning house of character perfectly blends old and new, retaining its original charac…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom house
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An unconverted HOUSE OF CHARACTER, rich in architectural features and with full ownership of…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom house
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Wide fronted 400 years old converted House of Character situated in a very good location in …
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Qormi, Malta
5 bedroom house
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
550 years old Farmhouse in Qormi, accommodation comprises of 6 bedrooms all with ensuite bat…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom house
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Freehold comes this corner House of Character in Qormi. This beautifully converted Characte…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A spacious Townhouse in San Bastian area in Qormi. Property consists of a welcoming hall, le…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Qormi, Malta
House
Qormi, Malta
Qormi - Charming converted character house in Qormi. The property features an inviting entra…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Qormi, Malta
1 bedroom house
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This charming character house is a true gem, located in the highly sought after area of Qorm…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom house
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This unconverted property in the heart of Qormi offers a unique opportunity for restoration …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedrooms unconverted Townhouse situated in the heart of Qormi. Property to be sold freeh…
Price on request
Leave a request
