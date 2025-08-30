Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Mosta, Malta

3 bedroom house in Mosta, Malta
3 bedroom house
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
TENUTA GIAFANTI SAN GIACOMO Contrada Giafanti about 1 km from the rural hamlet of San Giacom…
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Mosta, Malta
4 bedroom house
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Located in a very quiet residential area at comes this fully and expertly fully converted f…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Mosta, Malta
3 bedroom house
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Mosta: Centrally located - Quaint, partially converted UCA house of character with ample spa…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Mosta, Malta
3 bedroom house
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Charming Home in Mostas UCA Area with Unique Features Situated in the heart of Mostas Urban…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
The fully furnished Villa located within 2 km from the sea is spread over two levels of appr…
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Mosta, Malta
4 bedroom house
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 4
A Characteristic stone farmhouse of approximately 260sqm with approximately 3 etteri of land…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
San Giacomo Montesano A large agricultural property, consisting of about 4 hectares (40,000s…
Price on request
1 bedroom house in Mosta, Malta
1 bedroom house
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Casetta located in the beautiful countryside of San Giacomo Montesano with land of about 29,000sqm
Price on request
House in Mosta, Malta
House
Mosta, Malta
PIANO POZZO San Giacomo Ragusa Building of about 800sqm includes; House Warehouse Stables…
Price on request
1 bedroom house in Mosta, Malta
1 bedroom house
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Masseria Montesano•A beautiful farmhouse built in 1890, in the countryside of San Giacomo am…
Price on request
House in Mosta, Malta
House
Mosta, Malta
Giarratana (Ragusa) Room Well 12 etteri of land €180,000
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Mosta, Malta
3 bedroom house
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
San Giacomo Montesano - RAGUSA Farmhouse situated in the beautiful countryside of Montesano …
Price on request
Villa in Mosta, Malta
Villa
Mosta, Malta
Bathrooms count 3
This residence is situated in the central part of Malta on the periphery of Mosta It has ext…
Price on request
House in Mosta, Malta
House
Mosta, Malta
San Martino, Ragusa. The house consists of 10 rooms including a garage Mezzanine floors A …
Price on request
5 bedroom house in Mosta, Malta
5 bedroom house
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Ragusa, we offer for sale a characteristic and ancient farmhouse of approximately 450sqm ove…
Price on request
House in Mosta, Malta
House
Mosta, Malta
Comiso Villa 300sqm Land 5000sqm with 50 olive trees and other fruit trees Well Garage €550,000
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Mosta, Malta
3 bedroom house
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
COMISO Tenuta Mangiapane is a few km from the Donnafugata Castle, is spread over approximate…
Price on request
1 bedroom house in Mosta, Malta
1 bedroom house
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Breathtaking views of GIARRATANA Country side offering a rural building which could be conve…
Price on request
5 bedroom house in Mosta, Malta
5 bedroom house
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Tucked behind sweeping, old-growth trees, this welcoming farmhouse feels like youve arrived …
Price on request
Townhouse in Mosta, Malta
Townhouse
Mosta, Malta
A 360 sqm unconverted townhouse having large outdoors of over 200sqm situated in an idyllic …
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Mosta, Malta
4 bedroom house
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Farmhouse 1818 Chiaramonte Gulfi An accommodation facility of about 260sqm surrounded by gre…
Price on request
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
San Giacomo Beautifully converted 4 double bedroom house ready to move in.•Property also has…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Mosta, Malta
3 bedroom house
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A 300 year old tastefully converted House of Character within the most prestigious part of t…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Mosta, Malta
3 bedroom house
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Mosta This beautifully converted, move-in-ready House of Character is flooded with natural …
Price on request
2 bedroom house in Mosta, Malta
2 bedroom house
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A large land measuring 21 Tumoli with almond, carob and Olive trees and a water storage cist…
Price on request
Townhouse in Mosta, Malta
Townhouse
Mosta, Malta
Set on a charming plot of approximately 320 sqm in a peaceful UCA area, this exceptional pro…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Mosta, Malta
3 bedroom house
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
House of Character for Sale Mosta (UCA Area, No Stamp Duty) Nestled in a peaceful private …
Price on request
