Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Żurrieq
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Żurrieq, Malta

townhouses
3
House Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Żurrieq, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large House Of Character (Unconverted) in Zurrieq with loads of characteristics spread ove…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Żurrieq, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A Plot for a Farmhouse, set on an approximately 650 sqms of Land, situated in the best area …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Żurrieq, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 2
A town house comprising of 2 bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen/living/dining and washroom
Price on request
Leave a request
Tut TravelTut Travel
5 bedroom house in Żurrieq, Malta
5 bedroom house
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
This unique terraced house, located on the peaceful outskirts of Zurrieq, offers a rare oppo…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Żurrieq, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom Townhouse in Zurrieq
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Żurrieq, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This charming terraced house in the tranquil town of Zurrieq is the perfect family home. Boa…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Żurrieq, Malta
1 bedroom house
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
This charming character house in Zurrieq is the perfect opportunity for those seeking a uniq…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Żurrieq, Malta
5 bedroom house
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
A historical old Zurrieq fully detached Farmhouse located in the outskirts of Zurrieq full o…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Żurrieq, Malta
4 bedroom house
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom property is a perfect home for those seeking a mix of mo…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Żurrieq, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning terraced house in Zurrieq is now available for sale. With three spacious and b…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Żurrieq, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An unconverted farmhouse located in outskirts of Zurrieq dating back hundreds of years with …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Żurrieq, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This charming three bedroom, two bathroom terraced house is located in the peaceful town of …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Żurrieq, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This spacious double fronted Townhouse offers a versatile living space of 3 bedrooms and 2 b…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go