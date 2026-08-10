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Houses for sale in Northern Region, Malta

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Naxxar
28
Rabat
28
Mosta
28
Swieqi
27
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185 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Villa for Sale Mosta Located in one of Mostas most sought-after villa areas, this e…
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3 bedroom house in Xemxija, Malta
3 bedroom house
Xemxija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An attractive for sale property in the sought-after locality of Wardija a characterful Farm…
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Villa in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa
Mellieħa, Malta
Situated in one of Melliehas most sought-after villa areas, these properties sit on plots me…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Introducing a luxurious and contemporary masterpiece nestled in the picturesque setting of M…
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4 bedroom house in Mtarfa, Malta
4 bedroom house
Mtarfa, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A large terraced house located in this much sought after area of Mtarfa. Property consists …
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
A rare for sale property in Madliena a beautifully presented Villa in shell form that balan…
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3 bedroom townthouse in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A lovely Grand Townhouse set within the Urban Conservation Area of Rabat. Property comprises…
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5 bedroom house in Rabat, Malta
5 bedroom house
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Presently being converted, a 5 bedroom Townhouse situated in this prestigious area of Rabat …
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
An exceptional, triple-fronted, semi-detached villa located in the highly desirable resident…
$2,21M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Located in the highly desirable Santa Maria Estate, this exceptional detached villa offers s…
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3 bedroom townthouse in Naxxar, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Naxxar – A Charming Townhouse in the desirable UCA area of the village, offers the perfect b…
$843,928
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mġarr, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mġarr, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Villas for Sale | Bidnija A rare chance to own a villa in one of Maltas most peaceful count…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A rare opportunity to acquire a Semi Detached villa, being offered in shell form, ideal for …
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This Villa offers you the ultimate opportunity to own a slice of paradise. Nestled in the st…
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House in Mosta, Malta
House
Mosta, Malta
PIANO POZZO San Giacomo Ragusa Building of about 800sqm includes; House Warehouse Stables…
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6 bedroom house in Għargħur, Malta
6 bedroom house
Għargħur, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Tucked away in a tranquil alley within the highly sought-after village core of Gharghur, thi…
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large Fully Detached Bungalow, set on an area of around 1600 sq.m having spacious accommod…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A New Standard of Modern Living: two exclusive semi-detached luxury villas thoughtfully desi…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 4
A lovely Bungalow, built on a solid rock cliff, with outstanding panoramic views of Santa Ma…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mġarr, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mġarr, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This prime development plot offers a rare opportunity to build a sophisticated semi-detached…
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3 bedroom house in Mellieħa, Malta
3 bedroom house
Mellieħa, Malta
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Situated in one of Malta’s most sought-after residential areas, this fully detached bungalow…
$2,24M
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2 bedroom house in Dingli, Malta
2 bedroom house
Dingli, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
One of a kind , this farmhouse in one of the best parts of this village, can be as an educat…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
SANTA MARIJA ESTATE - These three designer semi-detached Villas are highly finished, set amo…
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4 bedroom house in Rabat, Malta
4 bedroom house
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A 4 bedroom Terraced House in Rabat, this property is very central and close to all amenitie…
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2 bedroom house in Rabat, Malta
2 bedroom house
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
A beautifully and highly converted House of Character, situated in one of Maltas most sought…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Large fully detached villa bungalow 3000sqm with surrounding mature garden large pool and de…
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House in Mosta, Malta
House
Mosta, Malta
Giarratana (Ragusa) Room Well 12 etteri of land 180,000
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3 bedroom townthouse in Naxxar, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Charming townhouse in Naxxar, set in a very sought-after area within walking distance of all…
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4 bedroom house in Rabat, Malta
4 bedroom house
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Set within a highly desirable 990 sqm site in Bingemma, this exceptional development opportu…
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
MELLIEHA- A great opportunity to acquire a detached villa in one of Maltas most desirable lo…
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Property types in Northern Region

villas
bungalows
townhouses

Properties features in Northern Region, Malta

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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