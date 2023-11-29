Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Northern Region, Malta

8 properties total found
Bungalow 10 rooms in Mellieha, Malta
Bungalow 10 rooms
Mellieha, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Experience luxurious Mediterranean living in Santa Maria Estate (MELLIEHA) with this spaciou…
€1,80M
Leave a request
Bungalow 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bungalow 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 1
This stunning semi-detached bungalow in San Pawl tat-Targa, Naxxar, offers breathtaking view…
€1,99M
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mellieha, Malta
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mellieha, Malta
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 355 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to a truly exceptional property located in one of the most prestigious and sought-af…
€3,20M
Leave a request
Bungalow 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Qawra - A truly spectacular detached bungalow located a stone's throw away from the Qawra se…
€1,55M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Exceptional Semi Detached Bungalow with Outdoor & indoor Pools San Pawl Tat Targa Located in…
€2,80M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 3 room villa
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 7 139 m²
Number of floors 1
Bidnija - A fully detached villa in Bidnija set on over 7,000m²s of land with landscaped gar…
€3,30M
Leave a request
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Naxxar, Malta
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
NAXXAR - Expertly converted House Of Character to a luxury home with all the modern comforts…
€1,60M
Leave a request
9 room house in Naxxar, Malta
9 room house
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
NAXXAR - House of Character situated in the best area of Naxxar, surrounded by character and…
€1,90M
Leave a request

