Houses for sale in Attard, Malta

12 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A newly renovated Townhouse situated in this much sought after village of Attard, centrally …
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
ATTARD - A rare opportunity to acquire an extremely bright semi-detached home in one of Att…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 4
A large, bright Villa set in this very quiet sought after spot in Attard Misrah Kola. Enjoyi…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 620 m²
ATTARD - Highly finished Villa on 530sqms of land comprising of an entrance hall, large sepa…
$1,76M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This exquisite fully detached villa offers a luxurious living experience with its impressive…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom house
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Excellently converted three-bedroom character house located in the UCA area of Attard, and …
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Fully Detached Villa situated in this much sought after area of Misrah Kola Comprising an im…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
SOLE AGENCY - Attard - New on the market, a bright and very airy villa with a massive privat…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious Villa in the best part of Misrah Kola having a private back garden with space for p…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Being sold in shell form Villa located in this much sought after area in Attard Misrah Kola.…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A semi-detached villa located in Attard, featuring a driveway accommodating 3-4 cars and a s…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This well kept and spacious villa, located in a very quiet area of Attard. Upon entering thi…
Price on request
