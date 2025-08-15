Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Rabat
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Rabat, Malta

villas
7
townhouses
13
House Delete
Clear all
26 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This semi-detached villa, located in the sought-after area of Tal-Virtù, Rabat, offers a com…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom house
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
This charming Character House in the picturesque city of Rabat, Malta is sure to capture you…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A lovely Grand Townhouse set within the Urban Conservation Area of Rabat. Property comprises…
Price on request
Leave a request
Tut TravelTut Travel
3 bedroom townthouse in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This charming townhouse in Rabat offers a comfortable and fully furnished living space, bein…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom house
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
An outstanding Character house situated on a very quiet side street in Rabat. Property compr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 4
This stunning 4 bedroom townhouse, located in the charming town of Rabat in Malta, offers a …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse in Rabat with a large back garden and full airspace. Property has 2 entrances, one…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Unconverted corner town house located in the village core of Rabat, set on 2 roads and enjoy…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A charming unconverted townhouse being sold with planning permits, to be converted into a 3-…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover luxury living in the heart of Rabat with this exclusive townhouse. As you enter the…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse in Rabat, Malta
Townhouse
Rabat, Malta
This stunning townhouse for sale in Rabat (UCA) offers the perfect combination of modern liv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa in Rabat, Malta
Villa
Rabat, Malta
Sole agents! Offering this one in a million villa, located in the much sought after, prestig…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in the prestigious and tranquil area of Tal-Virtù, Rabat, this stunning villa offers…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Rabat, Malta
4 bedroom house
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Very large farmhouse offering amazing 360 views of country views this large property offers …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Beautiful detached Villa set on an area of 2000sqm, very private large pool garden guest ann…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This house is located in a very quiet residential area in Rabat. It consists of a separate k…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse in Rabat, Malta
Townhouse
Rabat, Malta
Discover an unconverted 2/3 Bedroom Townhouse in the Heart of Rabat - A Hidden Gem! Locate…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Rabat, Malta
5 bedroom house
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Presently being converted, a 5 bedroom Townhouse situated in this prestigious area of Rabat …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning Villa in Rabat, Malta offers luxurious living with its 4 spacious bedrooms and…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Rabat, Malta
4 bedroom house
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A 4 bedroom Terraced House in Rabat, this property is very central and close to all amenitie…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This charming townhouse in Rabat, Malta offers the perfect blend of modern conveniences and …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 940 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Magnificent Views Spectacular Views and Desirable Location Located…
$2,37M
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
This unique opportunity for a Townhouse in the best area of Rabat having loads of traditiona…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom house
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Farmhouse enjoying its own private road, situated in the outskirts of Rabat. This lovely pro…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A one of a kind impeccably kept Villa measuring approximately 335sqms in this much sought af…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A newly refurbished to high standards comes this beautiful townhouse in the village of Rabat…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go