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Houses for sale in Central Region, Malta

;
Sliema
12
Msida
3
Birkirkara
26
Attard
16
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91 property total found
3 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Set in the vibrant centre of Birkirkara's protected UCA zone, this freehold House of Charact…
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Balzan, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Charming Townhouse with Pool in Balzan Located in a quiet part of the picturesque village o…
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse for Sale Freehold A charming 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom freehold townhouse offering a…
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Balzan, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This recently listed townhouse features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, situated in the …
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
SLIEMA TOWNHOUSE FOR SALE 875.000 UCA AREA 2 Bedroom and Potential for a 3 Bedroom. 2/3 …
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3 bedroom townthouse in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in one of Sliemas most desirable neighborhoods just steps from Balluta Bay, this met…
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3 bedroom townthouse in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE FOR SALE BIRKIRKARA An exceptional opportunity to own a spacious, full…
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3 bedroom house in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom house
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Terraced House on Plan, Sold in Shell Form. A fantastic opportunity t…
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3 bedroom townthouse in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
A townhouse situated in a quiet residential neighborhood in Sliema (Savoy area), this spacio…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
ATTARD | EXCLUSIVE SOLE AGENCY | LUXURY FULLY DETACHED VILLA WITH POOL - Only with Excel Hom…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
A meticulously finished villa in this most prestigious area of Sliema Property consists of a…
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Located in a prominent area, this townhouse features a welcoming entrance hall, a kitchen, d…
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Msida, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Located in the sought-after area of Msida, this spacious townhouse offers a practical layout…
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Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Iklin, Malta
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Iklin, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
This detached bungalow seems to be a stunning property that combines luxury with functionali…
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3 bedroom townthouse in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New on the Market !   Being sold at a bargain price comes this large unconverted Townhouse w…
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3 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
This unique unconverted House of character in the heart of birkirkara. It comprises of 11 ro…
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Venera, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Centrally located in a highly prominent area, this charming two-bedroom townhouse is just st…
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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Iklin, Malta
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Iklin, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Bungalow in Iklin with 4965 sqm of Land 8 cars drive in and 6 car garage 4 bedrooms 2 bathro…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Iklin, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Iklin, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
A semi finished Semi Detached Villa on a plot of circa 400 sqm situated in a lovely area of …
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Villa 14 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 14 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 3
An outstanding fully detached VILLA of true excellence, offering a grand design, size and fi…
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lija, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Lija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This is an extraordinary opportunity to own a designer-finished townhouse in the prestigious…
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in one of Sliemas most prestigious streets, this rare opportunity features a double-…
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4 bedroom house in San Ġwann, Malta
4 bedroom house
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Discover luxury living at its finest with our stunning new villa, ready in shell form found …
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3 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY TWO PROPERTIES FOR SALE A rare investment opportunity offering both …
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Birkirkara - An unconverted townhouse in a very central location in Birkirkara which could b…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Venera, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A well-presented home offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, arranged to provide flexible, com…
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Balzan, Malta
Villa 6 bedrooms
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Majestic Detached Villa spanning nearly 1,000 sqm with unparalleled architectural presence. …
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4 bedroom house in Balzan, Malta
4 bedroom house
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Beautiful Palazzo set on approx 2 tumoli of land situated in this much sought after village …
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Iklin, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Iklin, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A very large fully detached Villa situated in this much sought after area of Iklin Accommoda…
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3 bedroom house in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom house
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Excellent opportunity to acquire a Terraced House in this sought after town and give it your…
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Property types in Central Region

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Central Region, Malta

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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