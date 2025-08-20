Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Żejtun, Malta

4 bedroom house in Żejtun, Malta
4 bedroom house
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Exquisitely Finished 3-Bedroom House of Character with Private Pool & 2/3-Car Garage Step in…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Historic Farmhouse with Vast Potential in Zejtun Discover this unique and unconverted Farmh…
Price on request
House in Żejtun, Malta
House
Żejtun, Malta
Zejtun terraced house in a lovely location on the outskirts. Well kept being sold fully fur…
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Żejtun, Malta
4 bedroom house
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Converted farmhouse limits of Zejtun Full of authentic historical features 1.5 tumoli of fie…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A house of character in Zejtun. This unique and full of potential unconverted house is in a …
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious 450 sqm Townhouse in with a Generous 250 sqm Back Garden and 200 sqm Build-Up Area…
Price on request
House in Żejtun, Malta
House
Żejtun, Malta
Farmhouse for Sale in Zejtun with 3 Tumoli of Agricultural Land This property is located in…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This charming Townhouse/farmhouse is nestled in the tranquil outskirts of Zejtun, offering b…
Price on request
2 bedroom house in Żejtun, Malta
2 bedroom house
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
A nice unconverted house of character situated in the core village of Zejtun.•Upon entry you…
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Żejtun, Malta
4 bedroom house
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Unconverted House of Character in a nice area outskirts of Zejtun.•The accomodation briefly …
Price on request
5 bedroom house in Żejtun, Malta
5 bedroom house
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Unconverted big House of Character in Zejtun outskirts.Lovely location offering both country…
Price on request
House in Żejtun, Malta
House
Żejtun, Malta
Farmhouse for Sale in Zejtun with 3 Tumoli of Agricultural Land This property is located in…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Żejtun, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A ground floor property in UCA with a finished facade, including a recently refurbished wood…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Żejtun, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled in the heart of the old part of Zejtun, this charming old townhouse boasts a blend o…
Price on request
