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Houses for sale in Naxxar, Malta

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villas
15
bungalows
4
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28 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Naxxar, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Naxxar – A Charming Townhouse in the desirable UCA area of the village, offers the perfect b…
$843,928
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A rare opportunity to acquire a Semi Detached villa, being offered in shell form, ideal for …
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A New Standard of Modern Living: two exclusive semi-detached luxury villas thoughtfully desi…
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Large fully detached villa bungalow 3000sqm with surrounding mature garden large pool and de…
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3 bedroom townthouse in Naxxar, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Charming townhouse in Naxxar, set in a very sought-after area within walking distance of all…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Impeccably kept Villa in this prestigious area of San Pawl tat-Targa. Property consists of a…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover modern luxury in this exquisite, semi-detached villa located in the highly desirabl…
$2,09M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Located in the highly sought-after area of San Pawl Tat-Targa, these two exceptional villas …
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4 bedroom house in Naxxar, Malta
4 bedroom house
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Expertly converted House of Character situated in this much sought after area of Naxxar Prop…
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3 bedroom house in Naxxar, Malta
3 bedroom house
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NAXXAR - An unconverted house of character located a step away from the main church. It cons…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Discover unparalleled luxury in this magnificent Villa nestled in the prestigious Bahar Ic C…
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House in Naxxar, Malta
House
Naxxar, Malta
Bathrooms count 2
A charming double-fronted house of character, perfectly positioned a step away from the main…
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House in Naxxar, Malta
House
Naxxar, Malta
Large - UCA townhouse with approved permits for pool and lift.  A rare opportunity to  acqu…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
SOLE AGENCY - An outstanding modern Semi Detached Villa located in one of the best areas of …
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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A 1,100sqm fully detached bungalow with breath-taking sea views in this much sought after ar…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Semi-Detached Villa sold in shell Form, measuring approximately 360 sqm in this much sought …
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Set within the established enclave of Santa Maria Estate in Mellieha, this Fully Detached Vi…
$2,43M
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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 4
San Pawl Tat-Targa, Naxxar -  An outstanding modern 4 bedroom fully detached bungalow enjoyi…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This villa located in Birguma features a spacious open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area…
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Highly finished Bungalow set on over a tumolo with large pool and mature garden enjoying sea…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A newly built, modern villa in Birguma, enjoying some distant sea views with an amazing unde…
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 1
This stunning semi-detached bungalow in San Pawl tat-Targa, Naxxar, offers breathtaking view…
$2,19M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A graceful and rather elegant semi detached  villa in one of the most desired areas in Maght…
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1 bedroom house in Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
1 bedroom house
Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A very large Farmhouse situated in this peaceful area of Maghtab having approximately 22,500…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Choice of 2 semi detached villas 2 basement garages and 2 fresh water pools
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House 10 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
House 10 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
NAXXAR - House of Character situated in the best area of Naxxar, surrounded by character and…
$1,88M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Situated in a very nice and quite area of Bahar ic-Caghaq enjoying both sea and country view…
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5 bedroom house in Naxxar, Malta
5 bedroom house
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
NAXXAR - Expertly converted House Of Character to a luxury home with all the modern comforts…
$1,58M
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