Houses for sale in Paola, Malta

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paola, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A nicely finished Townhouse in a quiet residential area in Paola. Accomodation comprises of …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa in Paola, Malta
Villa
Paola, Malta
Bathrooms count 4
A beautiful Fully Detached Villa set on 3 Roads Very Well Lit Extra Large Rooms Unobstructed…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Paola, Malta
5 bedroom house
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
PALAZZO - One of the oldest houses in Paola dating back in the 1700s•Property with a big imp…
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
5 bedroom house in Paola, Malta
5 bedroom house
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
A beautiful unconverted House of Character in a quite place in Paola.This property goes back…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A Beautiful ready to move into 3 double bedroom townhouse is a great opportunityComprising a…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Paola, Malta
1 bedroom house
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A terraced house in Paola
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Paola, Malta
4 bedroom house
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This charming terraced house is the perfect family home, located in the peaceful town of Pao…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paola, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A lovely Townhouse in the heart of Paola. Surrounded by all amenities. Upon entrance a large…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom house
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PAOLA Discover a terraced house nestled within the UCA. This property boasts a spacious li…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Paola, Malta
4 bedroom house
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Terraced house including its overlying airspace and underlying basement, plus, an annexed st…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Paola, Malta
2 bedroom house
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A well sized Well Lit Character House in the middle of Paola Also ideal for a class 4 Busine…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paola, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ready to move into, this highly converted Townhouse is fully furnished including appliances.…
Price on request
Leave a request
