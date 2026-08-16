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Houses for sale in Gozo Region, Malta

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120 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in a peaceful neighborhood yet conveniently close to daily conveniences, this except…
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2 bedroom house in Xagħra, Malta
2 bedroom house
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A new TERRACED HOUSE being sold on plan and in shell form overlooking the valley from the te…
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Għarb, Malta
Villa 6 bedrooms
Għarb, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This exceptional six-bedroom, six-bathroom VILLA for rent in Gharb is finished with elegant …
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4 bedroom house in Kerċem, Malta
4 bedroom house
Kerċem, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
A 4-bedroom House of Character situated in Kercem. This property features typical characteri…
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2 bedroom house in Xagħra, Malta
2 bedroom house
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A new 260sqm TERRACED HOUSE being sold on plan and in shell form overlooking the valley from…
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Superb development opportunity in the centre of Marsalforn, Gozo. Prime location! Dont miss …
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3 bedroom house in Xagħra, Malta
3 bedroom house
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
*Gorgeous Terraced House in Victoria, Gozo* Welcome to your dream home in the heart of Vict…
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3 bedroom house in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
This exceptional, architect-designed house of character in Haz-Zebbug has been expertly conv…
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Townhouse in Għajnsielem, Malta
Townhouse
Għajnsielem, Malta
For Sale: Exceptional Development Opportunity in Ghajnsielem, Gozo! Located in a serene and…
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Townhouse in Żebbuġ, Malta
Townhouse
Żebbuġ, Malta
Large Townhouse in the Heart of Zebbug (UCA Area) A True Gem with Endless Potential! Situa…
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3 bedroom townthouse in Xagħra, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 3
VICTORIA TOWNHOUSE: HOUSE TWO This attractive townhouse in Victoria, Gozo offers a generous …
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3 bedroom house in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A lovely Farmhouse located on the outskirts of Zebbug and enjoying total privacy.  This uniq…
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House in Żebbuġ, Malta
House
Żebbuġ, Malta
ZEBBUG A rare renovation opportunity in a sought-after area, this property is the ideal pro…
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5 bedroom house in Nadur, Malta
5 bedroom house
Nadur, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
A large converted  farmhouse , in this peaceful area of Nadur. 5 bedroom 5 bathroom, with la…
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3 bedroom house in Saint Lawrence, Malta
3 bedroom house
Saint Lawrence, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
For Sale Terraced House in San Lawrenz, Gozo (On Plan | Private Pool) This exceptional terr…
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3 bedroom house in Xagħra, Malta
3 bedroom house
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Fully Finished 3-Bedroom TERRACED HOUSE for Sale Xaghra, Gozo Price: 690,000 An exceptiona…
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7 bedroom house in Għasri, Malta
7 bedroom house
Għasri, Malta
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
This is a one of kind property, an old style Farmhouse located in the heart of Ghasri, the m…
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House in Żebbuġ, Malta
House
Żebbuġ, Malta
Explore Haz-Zebbug and admire its enduring limestone buildings, cool in summer and cozy in w…
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5 bedroom house in Xewkija, Malta
5 bedroom house
Xewkija, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
This stunning property in the sought-after location of Xewkija is perfect for larger familie…
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3 bedroom house in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
An unconverted House of Character in sought-after Zebbug, offered with original kileb and ex…
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5 bedroom house in Nadur, Malta
5 bedroom house
Nadur, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
NADUR TERRACED HOUSE: Presenting House No. 5, an elegant and generously proportioned residen…
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to your future dream home! This property is a stunning 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhou…
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4 bedroom house in Għasri, Malta
4 bedroom house
Għasri, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom farmhouse in the quaint village of Ghasri is a true gem …
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3 bedroom house in Saint Lawrence, Malta
3 bedroom house
Saint Lawrence, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Historic FARMHOUSE / Former Mill UCA Area, San Lawrenz, Gozo A rare opportunity to acquire…
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4 bedroom house in Saint Lawrence, Malta
4 bedroom house
Saint Lawrence, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Experience the charm of a time gone by in Gozo with this beautiful 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom Far…
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3 bedroom house in Xagħra, Malta
3 bedroom house
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New Terraced House with Valley Views & Pool for Sale Zebbug, Gozo A fantastic opportunity …
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Townhouse 8 bedrooms in Xagħra, Malta
Townhouse 8 bedrooms
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
A beautiful Townhouse with a grand garden located in the Heart of Victoria, close to all ame…
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House in Saint Lawrence, Malta
House
Saint Lawrence, Malta
For Sale Terraced House in San Lawrenz, Gozo (On Plan | Private Pool) This exceptional terr…
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Xagħra, Malta
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
VICTORIA (RABAT) TOWNHOUSE: Townhouse with Large Garden and Great Potential Set on a generou…
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3 bedroom house in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning 3-Bedroom Terraced House in the Outskirts of Zebbug. Interconnected Garage and full…
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Property types in Gozo Region

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townhouses

Properties features in Gozo Region, Malta

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