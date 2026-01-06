Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Birżebbuġa
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Birżebbuġa, Malta

townhouses
7
House Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Birżebbuġa, Malta
3 bedroom house
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
FARMHOUSE in Birzebbuga --- Building plot 125sqm + 500 land
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Birżebbuġa, Malta
House
Birżebbuġa, Malta
This charming terraced house in the beautiful town of Birzebbugia is now available for sale.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 170sqm corner Townhouse located near the church is being sold unconverted. It consist of a…
Price on request
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
3 bedroom house in Birżebbuġa, Malta
3 bedroom house
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 600sqm unconverted Farmhouse set in the countryside B'Bugia, enjoying beautiful countrysid…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Birżebbuġa, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 storey for develpment in Birzebbugia
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Birżebbuġa, Malta
4 bedroom house
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom farmhouse in the charming town of Birzebbugia is now ava…
Price on request
Leave a request
AtlantaAtlanta
1 bedroom house in Birżebbuġa, Malta
1 bedroom house
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Two well maintained unconverted farmhouses on a plot of circa 7868sqm (7 tumoli) of land in …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Birżebbuġa, Malta
3 bedroom house
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This beautiful, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom terraced house is now for sale in Birzebbugia. The pro…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
House in the outskirts of birzebbuga Nice garage 3/4 bedroom Big kitchen living leading to a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Vienna PropertyVienna Property
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Townhouse in Birzebbuga for developers.70x19 feet 4 plus one areafacing nice views both coun…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This charming Unconverted Birzebbuga townhouse is located near pretty bay and offers a uniqu…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Birżebbuġa, Malta
3 bedroom house
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A newly built Farmhouse with pemits in hand and nearly finished with pool. Property measures…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Birżebbuġa, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Block for development in Birzebbugia. 24 x 62 feet ( 72 feet including yard)
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A Villa In Birzebbugia measuring 5 tumoli of land
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Birżebbuġa, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Corner townhouse needs conversion 80m2 plotsize Airspace Yard Offering side sea views Just …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go