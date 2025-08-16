Houses for sale in San Ġwann, Malta

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
New on the market is this lovely, semi-detached villa with land measuring approximately 500 …
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
This semi-detached villa in the prestigious Kappara neighborhood has been meticulously finis…
$1,37M
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Kappara - This corner, semi-detached villa is located in a very nice residential area, set o…
Price on request
Villa in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa
San Ġwann, Malta
Number of floors 2
$1,29M
4 bedroom house in San Ġwann, Malta
4 bedroom house
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Discover luxury living at its finest with our stunning new villa, ready in shell form found …
Price on request
4 bedroom house in San Ġwann, Malta
4 bedroom house
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 475 m²
$1,14M
3 bedroom house in San Ġwann, Malta
3 bedroom house
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Located in the limits of San Gwann with a beautiful Farmhouse set on a plot of aprx 7,500 sq…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
$1,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A Modern Fully Detached Villa finished to high standards and set in a very quiet residential…
Price on request
