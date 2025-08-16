Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Malta
  3. Żabbar
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Żabbar, Malta

13 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
4 large Houses in a very quiet area in Zabbar. Accommodation comprises a welcoming hall lead…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Żabbar, Malta
2 bedroom house
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A 300-year-old converted house of character with internal stoned stairs in a very quite area…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A big Farmhouse limits of Zabbar.•A big building plot to be rebuilt again plot circa 1598m2.…
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Bungalow on 2 Tumoli on the outskirts of Zabbar having distant country views Plot measures a…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Situated in a quiet residential area in Zabbar, this structurally sound property offers grea…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Żabbar, Malta
2 bedroom house
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning property in Zabbar is the perfect combination of elegance and comfort. With 2 …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located in the charming town of Zabbar, this beautiful terraced house is the perfect family …
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Żabbar, Malta
House
Żabbar, Malta
Zabbar - Unconverted House with a large garden located in a UCA area. The house has a plot …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Villa 6 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
A beautiful 6 Bedroom Farmhouse in this quiet area of Zabbar, yet close to all amenities. Fa…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
For Sale in Haz-Zabbar•For those looking for luxurious houses with spacious gardens, Haz-Zab…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Żabbar, Malta
2 bedroom house
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This charming Character House in Zabbar offers a modern living space with 2 bedrooms and 2 b…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing a remarkable Double-fronted Townhouse in Zabbar! This designer-finished treasure…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A lovely Character House that has been recently renovated to the highest of standards, situa…
Price on request
Leave a request
