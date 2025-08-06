Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta

17 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Villas for Sale | Bidnija A rare chance to own a villa in one of Maltas most peaceful count…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Bidnija Contemporary Countryside Villas to be sold in Shell form with Scenic Views Experie…
Price on request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
BIDNIJA - This beautiful bungalow is nestled in the countryside of a highly sought-after loc…
Price on request
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Bidnija Contemporary Countryside Villas to be sold in Shell form with Scenic Views Experie…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Xemxija, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Xemxija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A one in a million, very bright Villa offering breath-taking views of Xemxija and located in…
Price on request
1 bedroom house in Qawra, Malta
1 bedroom house
Qawra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Converted Fully Detached Farmhouse, being sold fully furnished , One of a kind Optional Gar…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Villas for Sale Bidnija A rare chance to own a villa in one of Maltas most peaceful countr…
Price on request
House in Xemxija, Malta
House
Xemxija, Malta
A house located in this much sought after area of Xemxija. Property measures approximately 2…
Price on request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Situated in close proximity to the stunning Qawra seafront, this exquisite detached bungalow…
$1,94M
3 bedroom house in Xemxija, Malta
3 bedroom house
Xemxija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
An unconverted farmhouse in Wardija with 300m2 footprint with development potential for an a…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom Townhouse in St Paul's Bay. Very central and close to all amenities. This proper…
Price on request
1 bedroom house in Bugibba, Malta
1 bedroom house
Bugibba, Malta
Bedrooms 1
An unconverted Farmhouse measuring approximately 2900sqms in this peaceful area of Salina Ca…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 7 139 m²
Number of floors 1
Bidnija - A fully detached villa in Bidnija set on over 7,000m²s of land with landscaped gar…
$3,28M
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Xemxija, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Xemxija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Wardija - An outstanding plot of circa 1600sqm with permits to build a lovely bungalow with …
Price on request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Qawra - A truly spectacular detached bungalow located a stone's throw away from the Qawra se…
$1,70M
3 bedroom house in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
3 bedroom house
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled atop a serene hill in the charming hamlet of L-Imbordin, on offer a unique opportuni…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
3 bedroom house
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
BIDNIJA - An Unconverted Farmhouse set in a quiet location with front and back garden ample…
Price on request
