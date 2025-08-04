Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Malta

14 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Qawra - A truly spectacular detached bungalow located a stone's throw away from the Qawra se…
$1,70M
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 1
This stunning semi-detached bungalow in San Pawl tat-Targa, Naxxar, offers breathtaking view…
$2,19M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Locatedinmadliena, ThisSpacious (Approx.170SQM), WellmainedandDesignedtopfloormisonette Aliv…
$699,498
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
$1,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Highly Finished, Fully detached villa on a very quiet street. Sold mostly furnished, proeprt…
$1,62M
5 bedroom house in Xagħra, Malta
5 bedroom house
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Tharmhouse's Forming Part of a New Development in this Quiet Area of ​​Gozo Are Now Up for S…
$824,779
Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
ExceptionalsemidetachedbungoutDoor & Indoorpoolssanpawltattargalocedinapul-de-SacandSechedwi…
$3,04M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
$1,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
This semi-detached villa in the prestigious Kappara neighborhood has been meticulously finis…
$1,37M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cospicua, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cospicua, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience Luxurious Living in Kappara: Exquisite Semi-Detached Villa for Sale in Elite Malt…
$1,16M
3 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
SOLE AGENTS: This recently restored, double fronted townhouse / palazzino is truly unique an…
$986,834
5 bedroom house in Naxxar, Malta
5 bedroom house
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
NAXXAR - Expertly converted House Of Character to a luxury home with all the modern comforts…
$1,58M
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Situated in close proximity to the stunning Qawra seafront, this exquisite detached bungalow…
$1,94M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 7 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 355 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to a truly exceptional property located in one of the most prestigious and sought-af…
$3,43M
