Houses for sale in Swieqi, Malta

13
18 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A plot of 1,565 sqm with permits in hand to build a wonderful, luxury fully detached villa -…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
New on market is this SEMI DETACHED VILLA, located just a stone's throw away from St. George…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Swieqi, Malta
3 bedroom house
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the sought-after area of Ibrag?g, this beautifully converted terraced house offer…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A fully detached villa enjoying beautiful country and sea views situated in one of the islan…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
New Shell form Villa in the quietest part of Madliena situated on high grounds having specta…
Price on request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Fully detached Bungalow, situated in a quiet street in Swieqi, offering a large combined kit…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Nestled in the elevated tranquillity of Madliena, this villa stands as an embodiment of styl…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A Semi detached Villa located in this prime area of Swieqi
Price on request
1 bedroom house in Swieqi, Malta
1 bedroom house
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
2 Adjacent Terraced Houses in a prime residential area Ideal for development
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This Large, newly built, fully detached villa enjoying amazing, unobstructed country & dista…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
NA
Price on request
5 bedroom house in Swieqi, Malta
5 bedroom house
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
One of a kind Character house situated in the outskirts of Ibrag. This lovely property featu…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
NA
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Opportunity to acquire an absolutely unique, semi detached Villa in what is possibly the mos…
Price on request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Locatedinmadliena, ThisSpacious (Approx.170SQM), WellmainedandDesignedtopfloormisonette Aliv…
$699,498
Villa 4 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Luxury newly built detached villa to be sold in shell form comprising 4 bedrooms all with en…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury newly built semi detached villa comprising 3 bedrooms all with ensuite bathroom loung…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
An outstanding Villa on a massive plot in Malta's most exclusive area. This outstanding prop…
Price on request
