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Houses for sale in Birkirkara, Malta

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townhouses
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27 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Massive unconverted large house of character in B'Kara with air space and possibility of bui…
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse for Sale Freehold A charming 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom freehold townhouse offering a…
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House in Birkirkara, Malta
House
Birkirkara, Malta
An exceptional property located in one of Birkirkaras most prominent areas, offering multipl…
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
2 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
A newly built Terraced House having 112sqm internal and 27.44sqm external. Consists of 2 Bed…
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3 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Modern and well-presented terraced house located in a quiet residential area of Birkirkara. …
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3 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Set in the vibrant centre of Birkirkara's protected UCA zone, this freehold House of Charact…
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Located in a prominent area, this townhouse features a welcoming entrance hall, a kitchen, d…
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Birkirkara - An unconverted townhouse in a very central location in Birkirkara which could b…
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1 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
1 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A large Townhouse measuring approximately 740sqms in a very good location in Birkirkara Idea…
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Villa in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa
Birkirkara, Malta
A villa in Birkirkara with three bedrooms and a one-car garage. The property has a comfortab…
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4 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
4 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Located in a quiet alley, this unconverted House of Character is built on a plot measuring a…
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to this stunning 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse located in the sought-after area of…
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3 bedroom townthouse in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New on the Market !   Being sold at a bargain price comes this large unconverted Townhouse w…
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3 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
A beautiful unconverted 3 bedroom House of Character with the possibility to make a pool Goo…
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4 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
4 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Tucked away in a tranquil private alley within Birkirkara's coveted UCA, this exceptional co…
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5 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
5 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Situated in the heart of the Birkirkaras Urban Conservation Area, this remarkable 550-year-o…
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3 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
This unique unconverted House of character in the heart of birkirkara. It comprises of 11 ro…
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3 bedroom townthouse in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE FOR SALE BIRKIRKARA An exceptional opportunity to own a spacious, full…
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
This spacious, newly renovated Townhouse is a perfect blend of modernity and comfort, design…
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3 bedroom townthouse in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Discover this spacious 3/4 bedroom townhouse in the heart of Birkirkara, ideally situated in…
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3 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY TWO PROPERTIES FOR SALE A rare investment opportunity offering both …
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5 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
5 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
This unconverted house of character, located in the heart of Birkirkara, offers a rare oppor…
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3 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Situated in a quiet residential area, this roomy terraced house provides comfortable family …
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2 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
2 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Tucked away in a quiet Birkirkara alley, this charming house of character perfectly mixes tr…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
$1,36M
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1 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
1 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A very large property measuring approximately 820sqms in a very quiet area in Mriehel Very l…
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4 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
4 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Beautifully converted Farmhouse situated on a circa 2 tumoli of land enjoying unobstructed c…
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