Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Valletta
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Valletta, Malta

;
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom house in Valletta, Malta
1 bedroom house
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A large unconverted Townhouse Palazzo in a prime area in Valletta Property has 3 floors meas…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Valletta, Malta
5 bedroom house
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
A truly beautiful house of character,converted and tucked away behind the Lower Barrakka gar…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Valletta, Malta
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Valletta Townhouse ideal for B n b or rental investment comprising of a living room. Separat…
Price on request
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Valletta, Malta

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go