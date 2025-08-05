Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Marsascala, Malta

14 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Award-Winning Designer Home with Exceptional Living Spaces and Panoramic Views Set on a 436…
Price on request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Situated in a prime location in Kappara , this distinguished fully-detached bungalow offers …
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom house
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This Terraced House is located in the beautiful neighborhood of Kappara, which boasts 3 spac…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
KAPPARA This is a rare opportunity to acquire a fully detached villa in the highly sought-a…
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Marsascala, Malta
4 bedroom house
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Impressive 300 year old FARMHOUSE & 2 large Garages with drive set on 5 tumoli of peaceful a…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Discover this exquisite corner detached villa in KAPPARA, meticulously finished to the highe…
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Marsascala, Malta
4 bedroom house
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
An unconverted farmhouse in peaceful surroundings on the outskirts of Bahrija measuring 675s…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom house
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
On a  footprint of 1.8 Tumoli lies this Farmhouse in a tranquil area of Marsascala enjoying …
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Marsascala, Malta
4 bedroom house
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
DETACHED FARMHOUSE 4 Bedrooms + 4 Car Garage . This farmhouse is situated over 2000sqm of la…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom house
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Hard to come by! A fully detached unconverted farmhouse spread on over a tumolo of land (117…
Price on request
1 bedroom house in Marsascala, Malta
1 bedroom house
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Nicely converted FARMHOUSE built on 6 tumoli 6660 sqm of beautiful landscaped gardens with a…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This semi-detached villa offering a blend of character and comfort in a prime sun-oriented p…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom house
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Marsascala Farmhouse, Zonqor area, enjoying surrounding country viewsSet on 2.5 tumoli of la…
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Marsascala, Malta
4 bedroom house
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 4
A one in a million 300year old farmhouse set in a very quiet rural area on the outskirts of …
Price on request
