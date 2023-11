Riga, Latvia

Completion date: 2019

CĒSU TERRACES is an elegant building complex, which consists of 5 buildings situated on the two land plots – Cēsu St. 7 and Cēsu St. 9, Rīga. It is a completely new residential project, which have been set to the newest standards of comfort and urban living and offers the future tenants a comfortable and secure living space in the heart of the city. It is being developed by CITY STAR brand investors together with a team of professional world-famous architects and designers and is being built with the use of contemporary technologies. Architectural solutions feature modern tendencies: natural stone, wood, glass, concrete. Interiors represent soft colors, comfortable and aesthetic composition of furniture and other design elements. Project includes individually planned apartments with well-thought layouts and full finish. The development at Cēsu St. 7 consists of 2 buildings joined by an underground parking for 30 cars and an above ground parking for 6 cars. The buildings will have 32 apartments ranging from 56 m2 to 130 m2. All the apartments have spacious terraces or comfortable balconies. Total living area will amount to 2 400 m2 and 300 m² will be reserved for commercial premises. The development at, Cēsu St. 9 is in the construction phase. The 2 buildings consist of 67 apartments and ground floor commercial premises. The sizes of the apartments vary from 45 m2 cozy studios to spacious penthouses and duplexes on 6th and 7th floors of over 130 m2. Total living area of the building will constitute 4 294 m2. The 7-storey building has an underground parking and a nextdoor parking lot to supply at least one parking space for each apartment. CĒSU TERRACES has an impressive green and landscaped courtyard – an urban escape into quietness and piece. The project is in construction phase. Location Cēsu street is a quiet and calm street in Riga historical downtown off the main Brivibas street. At the same time it is very central and in close proximity to the city’s main streets, infrastructure, transportation and a numbr of sightseeing sites. Combination of these factors makes the area favorable for living and investing.