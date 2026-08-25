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Hotels for sale in Tuscany, Italy

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сommercial properties
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4 properties total found
Hotel 1 050 m² in Livorno, Italy
Hotel 1 050 m²
Livorno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 050 m²
LD-1184. In Livorno put up for sale luxury hotelThe mansion in the style of Liberty, built i…
$5,84M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 950 m² in Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
Hotel 950 m²
Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 950 m²
LD-1305. In Castiglioncello for sale luxury hotelAn exclusive hotel by the sea in Castiglion…
$5,84M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 2 225 m² in Florence, Italy
Hotel 2 225 m²
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 225 m²
LD-1227. Luxury hotel complex in the vicinity of FlorenceThis luxury hotel is located near F…
$15,19M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Hotel
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
TIV-00885.00002. Cozy hotel 4 * off the coast of Tuscany4 * hotel in a very quiet area of th…
$12,85M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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