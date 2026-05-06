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Residential quarter Lev hair beau 3 pieces avec terrasse souccah

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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$1,62M
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2
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ID: 38368
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot Rothschild, 15

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Lev Ha'ir, Tel Aviv, near Rothschild and Neve Tzedek. Recent building. 4th floor on 5 with elevator. Three rooms. 68 m2 + 12 m2 open-air terrace (Souccah). Mamad. One parking lot. 1 cellar. Double exposure. Price: 4 950,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Lev hair beau 3 pieces avec terrasse souccah
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,62M
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