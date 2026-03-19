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Residential quarter 3 pieces terrasse ascenseur parking immeuble neuf

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,46M
06/05/2026
$1,46M
05/05/2026
$1,45M
;
4
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ID: 35638
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Arlosoroff, 15 minutes

About the complex

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Modern luxury building with elevator and private parking. 3 rooms with large living room, electric blinds on windows. Very bright, balcony with open view. Nice height under ceiling. Rented currently in Airbnb.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter 3 pieces terrasse ascenseur parking immeuble neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,46M
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