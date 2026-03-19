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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble en bon etat

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$517,140
;
4
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ID: 36140
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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Neve ilan 4 rooms in the centre rue elie Cohen very good state

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble en bon etat
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$517,140
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