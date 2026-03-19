  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Quartier calme

Residential quarter Quartier calme

Ashdod, Israel
from
$726,700
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 36099
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rambam

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the heart of the Youd Beit district, spacious and bright 3-room apartment, open view

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$22,000
Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$18,50M
Residential quarter Projet residentiel unique redefinissant lart de vivre de luxe dans un quartier dynamique dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$574,262
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces neuf 7m de terrasse
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$1,28M
Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,994
You are viewing
Residential quarter Quartier calme
Ashdod, Israel
from
$726,700
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,16M
Discover Luxury in the Heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yovel, this exceptional real estate project offers you the opportunity to live in a high-end residence combining comfort and modernity. Composed of apartments of 2 to 5 rooms, this new creation is a real gem of real estate. Ideal…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer
Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer
Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer
Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer
Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer
Show all Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer
Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$4,23M
Villa in Israel Ashdod, Youd Alef district with interior architect. 460 m2 living space + land 700 m2. Infinity pool 8.40 m x 4.80 m. Ground floor: living/dining room/ modern fully equipped kitchen/independent WC/teaching room/technical room. 1st level: 2 large bedrooms, one with dressing r…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,99M
Exclusive sale: Micha Street, Old North, Quiet and Border View In a classified building, typical of Tel Aviv, on the 2nd floor, a beautiful 2 room apartment bright and well preserved. Living area of about 60 m2 + sunny terrace of about 7 m2. The apartment, bathed in light, offers great pote…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications