Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre a nahalat yitshak

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For sale exclusively,
in Nahalat Yitzhak district,
4 rue Binyamini, quiet and central street,
in a well maintained building,
on the first floor,
of a gross area of approximately 102 m2, apartment of 4 rooms,
spacious and comfortable,
a shower and 2 toilets,
hot water 24/7 and underfloor heating in winter,
accessible elevator,
shelter in the building,
and shared parking for residents.
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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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