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Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces en plein centre ville

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$574,600
;
4
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ID: 36153
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    HaLilac

About the complex

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Nice 5 rooms available immediately, in very good condition.

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces en plein centre ville
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$574,600
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