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Residential quarter Vue mer nitsa bonne affaire

Netanya, Israel
from
$934,800
;
7
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ID: 38378
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Nitsa, 34

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Netanya, close to Nitsa and the sea! New and quality building with gym and party room. 12th floor with elevators. 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms. 97m2 + 12m2 terrace. Sea view. 2 parking spaces, 1 cellar. Price: 2 850 000

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Vue mer nitsa bonne affaire
Netanya, Israel
from
$934,800
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