Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595

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In a recent residence in Kiryat Yovel district, discover a superb 2-room apartment, modern, bright and perfectly maintained. Located on the 11th floor of a building built in 2023 with elevator of Shabbat, it offers an area of 50 m2 extended by a balcony of 4 m2 with an unobstructed panoramic view facing west.
The spacious and bright living room opens onto a contemporary kitchen, the apartment has a comfortable bedroom with integrated mamad and an elegant bathroom.
A private cellar and an underground parking space complete this property.
The shops, services and tramway are directly at the foot of the building, offering exceptional living comfort.
Currently rented 4,800
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Jerusalem, Israel
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