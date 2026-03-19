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Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$799,000
06/05/2026
$799,000
05/05/2026
$794,300
;
6
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ID: 35671
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Pesach Hevroni

About the complex

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In a recent residence in Kiryat Yovel district, discover a superb 2-room apartment, modern, bright and perfectly maintained. Located on the 11th floor of a building built in 2023 with elevator of Shabbat, it offers an area of 50 m2 extended by a balcony of 4 m2 with an unobstructed panoramic view facing west. The spacious and bright living room opens onto a contemporary kitchen, the apartment has a comfortable bedroom with integrated mamad and an elegant bathroom. A private cellar and an underground parking space complete this property. The shops, services and tramway are directly at the foot of the building, offering exceptional living comfort. Currently rented 4,800

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$799,000
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