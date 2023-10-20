Residential quarter Affaire

  1. Realting.com
Ramat Gan, Israel
ID: 25842
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Ramat Gan

About the complex

Small apartment near university and hospital Caretaker, Lobby, Shops, Parking, Laundry, Billiards 4 elevators, a shabbat elevator

Location on the map

Ramat Gan, Israel

