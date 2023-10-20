Residential quarter A ne pas manquer

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$727,531
23/04/2025
$727,531
02/04/2025
$744,385
24/02/2025
$746,505
6
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 25162
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

For sale in the Gila district, Apartment 4 rooms, 90 m2, 4th floor with elevator, the apartment is renovated in a modern building, balcony soucca, private parking, cellar, Yonkers and air conditioning.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Realting.com
