Residential quarter Immeuble a louer en plein centre ville

64 apartments are offered for rent:
Studios
Apartments 2 rooms
Apartments 3 rooms
Floor collective shelter (Mamad)
The apartments are furnished and equipped to offer maximum comfort.
Planned:
Fully equipped gym
Shared workspaces
Possibility of parking
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
LOCATION JERUSALEM CENTRE VILLE Recent luxury building with beautiful lobby and elevators.
Apartment 2 rooms 44m2 spacious and well arranged, with balcony 6m2, on the 9th floor.
The apartment includes two bright rooms including mamad room (secured room).
In addition, the apartment is equippe…
In the new district of Hertzliya, Ecological and Modern
Discover this bright and spacious apartment located in the brand new district of Hertzliya, a place where modernity and respect for the environment meet. This apartment of 100 m2, with 20 m2 of private terrace, offers a pleasant and ser…
Apartment 5.5 rooms to renovate, area 130m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
On the 1st floor with terrace, north-east-west exposure
Living room, dining room, kitchen
4 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, 2 toilets
Air conditioning, shemech doud, grilling, armored door
1 cellar, lift, disabled access
Work to be u…