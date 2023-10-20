  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,26M
;
5
ID: 25551
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

MAGNIFIC 5 PARTS AT BAT YAM AYAM PARK WITH RICHON LETSION PROXIMITY. FULL SEA VIEW! NEAR ALL TRADES, CUNTRY CLUB, ECOLES, RESTAURANTS AND PLAGE. SOME TRAMWAY MINUTES

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel

