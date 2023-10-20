Residential quarter Penthouse a arnona hatseira

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,35M
02/03/2025
$1,35M
10/02/2025
$1,33M
01/01/2025
$1,33M
;
8
ID: 24051
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Spacious penthouse 120 m2, huge terrase / soccah (75 m2), swimming pool, 2 parking spaces, cellar, 3 toilets, quiet, well maintained, immediate

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 130m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
Residential quarter Pied-a-terre haute couture au coeur de jerusalem - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,70M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,63M
Residential quarter Immeuble a louer en plein centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$151,686
Other complexes
Residential quarter A louer bel appartement neuf 4 pieces - 108m2 - kiryat moshe jerusalem balcon 14m2 19eme etage
Residential quarter A louer bel appartement neuf 4 pieces - 108m2 - kiryat moshe jerusalem balcon 14m2 19eme etage
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,949
For rent beautiful new apartment 4 rooms - 108m2 – Kiryat Moshe Jerusalem Balcony 14m2, 19th floor Living- dining room, kitchen 2 sinks 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 shower, 2 toilets Air conditioning, underfloor heating Armored door, 1 parking, lift, disabled access, intercom Exposure: south e…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au coeur de talbiey
Residential quarter Au coeur de talbiey
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
In the heart of Talbiey very beautiful 4 pieces of 75 m2 inscribed with exit on garden of 30 m2 . quiet and residential street .partly furnished . In process of Pinouy Binouy which means that each owner has signed for the destruction of the building with the aim of a new reconstruction with …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux magnifique projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$19,663
Beautiful luxurious new and modern house. Private elevator . swimming pool cinema room. All the comfort and luxury you can see in an exceptional area. for more information contact us
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
