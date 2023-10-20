  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Projet de qualite

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,69M
02/03/2025
$1,69M
10/02/2025
$1,66M
01/01/2025
$1,67M
Residential quarter Projet de qualite
ID: 24045
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

In small quiet and pastoral street, quality project, garden (approx. 150 m2), under construction

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

