Residential complex New residential complex with restaurants, a swimming pool and panoramic views, 5 minutes away from Sawangan Beach, Bali, Indonesia

ID: 25858
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2443463
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Benoa
  • Town
    Nusa Dua

About the complex

Welcome to the residential complex, which combines the philosophy of inner peace and balance with luxury world-class resort relaxation. Not only comfort, but also an opportunity of full immersion in nature, recreation and revival is waiting for the guests here. The project is intended for those, who appreciate quality of life, seclusion, personality and premium service.

The complex includes an apart hotel with 116 rooms and 38 villas.

Features:

  • breathtaking views of the ocean and proximity to the beach
  • private territory with rich infrastructure
  • full furnishing and equipment
  • concierge service
  • restaurants
  • fitness room
  • spa
  • swimming pool
  • pool bar
  • kids' play room
  • laundry
  • parking
  • around-the-clock security

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Advantages

The guaranteed yield is 8% for 3 years from the date of the complex handing over.

The complex will be managed by Accor Group - the hotel brand of international fame. 5500+ hotels in 110 countries of the world, including Raffles, Rixos, Movenpick, Novotel, ibis (50+ brands in the company portfolio), are managed by Accor.

The project will be included in Handwritten Collection - Premium segment, these are premium hotels with custom design and personalised service.

Warranties:

  • 10-year warranty for supporting structures and pool basin
  • 1-year warranty for finishwork
  • Earth color - pink, tourist
  • Guaranteed land prolongation
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within a 5-minute walk from Sawangan Beach.

Nusa Dua is one of the most sought-after and prestigious places in Bali. This part of the island combines natural wonders, premium infrastructure and accessibility of the main landmarks. The international airport is 30 minutes drive away.

  • Tennis court - 2 minutes
  • The best restaurants of the island - 2-10 minutes
  • Beach - 5 minutes walk
  • Waterblow waterfall - 10 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 10 minutes

Location on the map

You are viewing
Benoa, Indonesia
Leave your request
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
Go
