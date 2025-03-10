Residential complex New residential complex with restaurants, a swimming pool and panoramic views, 5 minutes away from Sawangan Beach, Bali, Indonesia

Welcome to the residential complex, which combines the philosophy of inner peace and balance with luxury world-class resort relaxation. Not only comfort, but also an opportunity of full immersion in nature, recreation and revival is waiting for the guests here. The project is intended for those, who appreciate quality of life, seclusion, personality and premium service.
The complex includes an apart hotel with 116 rooms and 38 villas.
Features:
Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.Advantages
The guaranteed yield is 8% for 3 years from the date of the complex handing over.
The complex will be managed by Accor Group - the hotel brand of international fame. 5500+ hotels in 110 countries of the world, including Raffles, Rixos, Movenpick, Novotel, ibis (50+ brands in the company portfolio), are managed by Accor.
The project will be included in Handwritten Collection - Premium segment, these are premium hotels with custom design and personalised service.
Warranties:
The property is located within a 5-minute walk from Sawangan Beach.
Nusa Dua is one of the most sought-after and prestigious places in Bali. This part of the island combines natural wonders, premium infrastructure and accessibility of the main landmarks. The international airport is 30 minutes drive away.