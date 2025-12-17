  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. DDA Real Estate

DDA Real Estate

Indonesia, Cinere
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2007
On the platform
On the platform
1 year 6 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
dda-re.com/
About the agency

The International real estate Agency, established in 2007, is part of the Business Lawyer Group of Companies. The only company on the market that operates in more than 400 cities in Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka, with offices in Turkey, Thailand, andBali (Indonesia), Vietnam and the head office in Dubai (UAE).

We will select a property for you to invest, rent or stay absolutely free of charge with full transaction support (our work is paid by the developer).

Services

We will select real estate for you to invest, rent or live absolutely free of charge with full support of the transaction (our work is paid for by the developer).

- Guarantee of annual investment return;
- 7-year interest-free installments;
- Free legal support;
- Security guarantee for transfers in a transaction;
- Better living and investment conditions;
- Large facility base.

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 14:23
(UTC+7:00, Asia/Jakarta)
Monday
10:00 - 22:00
Tuesday
10:00 - 22:00
Wednesday
10:00 - 22:00
Thursday
10:00 - 22:00
Friday
10:00 - 22:00
Saturday
10:00 - 22:00
Sunday
10:00 - 22:00
New buildings
See all 20 new buildings
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Show all Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$190,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Villa two minutes from the beach. The predicted ROI is 17%. Payment: 30% + installment plan for 7 payments of 10% each%. Interest-free payments for 12 months. A high-yield investment facility! Guaranteed price increase! MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE complex with modern architecture. Interior d…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Show all Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$450,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 117–159 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Villa 80 meters from the beach.Advantages: yields up to 15% per year.Facilities:- Own pool with hydromassage;- The smart home system;- Home theater;- Wine cabinet;- Storage.- Washing machine;- Bosch household appliances and analogues;- Plumbing Grohe, Villeroy & Boch and analogues.Location s…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Show all Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$145,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 40 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Modern apartment with ocean views.Attractive apartments for investment. The average occupancy of the island is 70-90%. The tourist season is 365 days. The rental yield is 17%. Payback in 6 years.Apartments with a private terrace overlooking the ocean, from where you can watch beautiful sunri…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 6
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 6
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 6
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 6
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 6
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 6
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$350,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 143 m²
1 real estate property 1
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
143.0
350,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex JAY GRAY
Residential complex JAY GRAY
Residential complex JAY GRAY
Residential complex JAY GRAY
Residential complex JAY GRAY
Show all Residential complex JAY GRAY
Residential complex JAY GRAY
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$136,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 40 m²
1 real estate property 1
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
40.0
136,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
1 2 3
Our agents in Indonesia
Veronika Ismailova
Veronika Ismailova
31 property
Agencies nearby
PRO Silver
Satellite Estate
Indonesia, Lesser Sunda Islands
New buildings 6 Residential property 186
Leave a request
BNBPROFITS
Indonesia, Badung
Residential property 461 Сommercial properties 9 Lands 30
Alex and Mark are Vacation Rental entrepreneurs and expats living in Bali for over a decade. Back in 2018 they founded bnbprofits to bring a fresh perspective to Bali's Real Estate market. They are constantly implementing latest IT solutions to deliver a truly remarkable experience for their…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
English
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go