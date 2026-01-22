  1. Realting.com
Apart hotel BAZA KEDUNGU

Kedungu, Indonesia
from
$79,000
;
6
ID: 20942
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Tabanan
  • City
    Desa Belalang
  • Village
    Kedungu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

Русский Русский

BAZA KEDUNGU is a complex of 54 apartments in the style of California Costa.
Located on the first coastline of one of the main surfer areas of Bali - Kedungu.

  • I quarter 2026 Delivery of the object
  • 25 years Lishold with an extension option for another 30 years
  • 50% First payment, the rest after the delivery of the object

The complex is managed by its own management company Baza Management (20% Commission)

What is the responsibilities of the CC:

  • Photo session of the object and placement on bookings
  • Concierge service, check-in and check-out of guests
  • Cleaning, repair and laundry services
  • Organization of the complex
  • Transfer and escort of guests
  • Rental, work with reservations

Kedungu is a picturesque coastline in southwestern Bali known for its secluded beaches.

An ideal place for surf lovers, offering waves for all levels of preparation, from beginners to professionals.

In addition to surfing, Kedungu fascinates with its calm atmosphere and natural beauty. Here you can enjoy leisurely walks along the beach, stunning sunsets and views of green rice fields, creating a feeling of complete solitude and harmony with nature.

The area is actively developing and becoming more attractive for tourists and investors. In recent years, new restaurants have appeared here.
cafes and infrastructure facilities, making Kedungu a promising destination for leisure and investment.

What is included in the sum of purchase:

1 Unit of choice

2 Access to the entire infrastructure of the complex

3 Full furniture

4 Technics

5 Legal registration

6 Contract with Baza Management Company

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 26.5 – 37.6
Price per m², USD 2,633 – 2,981
Apartment price, USD 79,000 – 99,000

Location on the map

Kedungu, Indonesia

Ask all your questions
Realting.com
Go
