Apart hotel BAZA KEDUNGU

BAZA KEDUNGU is a complex of 54 apartments in the style of California Costa.
Located on the first coastline of one of the main surfer areas of Bali - Kedungu.
The complex is managed by its own management company Baza Management (20% Commission)
What is the responsibilities of the CC:
Kedungu is a picturesque coastline in southwestern Bali known for its secluded beaches.
An ideal place for surf lovers, offering waves for all levels of preparation, from beginners to professionals.
In addition to surfing, Kedungu fascinates with its calm atmosphere and natural beauty. Here you can enjoy leisurely walks along the beach, stunning sunsets and views of green rice fields, creating a feeling of complete solitude and harmony with nature.
The area is actively developing and becoming more attractive for tourists and investors. In recent years, new restaurants have appeared here.
cafes and infrastructure facilities, making Kedungu a promising destination for leisure and investment.
What is included in the sum of purchase:
1 Unit of choice
2 Access to the entire infrastructure of the complex
3 Full furniture
4 Technics
5 Legal registration
6 Contract with Baza Management Company