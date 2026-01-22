Apart hotel BAZA KEDUNGU

BAZA KEDUNGU is a complex of 54 apartments in the style of California Costa.

Located on the first coastline of one of the main surfer areas of Bali - Kedungu.

I quarter 2026 Delivery of the object

25 years Lishold with an extension option for another 30 years

50% First payment, the rest after the delivery of the object

The complex is managed by its own management company Baza Management (20% Commission)

What is the responsibilities of the CC:

Photo session of the object and placement on bookings

Concierge service, check-in and check-out of guests

Cleaning, repair and laundry services

Organization of the complex

Transfer and escort of guests

Rental, work with reservations

Kedungu is a picturesque coastline in southwestern Bali known for its secluded beaches.

An ideal place for surf lovers, offering waves for all levels of preparation, from beginners to professionals.

In addition to surfing, Kedungu fascinates with its calm atmosphere and natural beauty. Here you can enjoy leisurely walks along the beach, stunning sunsets and views of green rice fields, creating a feeling of complete solitude and harmony with nature.

The area is actively developing and becoming more attractive for tourists and investors. In recent years, new restaurants have appeared here.

cafes and infrastructure facilities, making Kedungu a promising destination for leisure and investment.

What is included in the sum of purchase:

1 Unit of choice

2 Access to the entire infrastructure of the complex

3 Full furniture

4 Technics

5 Legal registration

6 Contract with Baza Management Company