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Seaview cottages in Veria Municipality, Greece

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8 properties total found
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement c…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Value OneValue One
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$1,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage
Trilofo, Greece
Area 250 m²
For saleunder construction 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. E…
$920,953
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 430 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 256 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Veria Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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