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Hotels for sale in Trikala Municipality, Greece

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Hotel 1 600 m² in Palaiopyrgos, Greece
Hotel 1 600 m²
Palaiopyrgos, Greece
Area 1 600 m²
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. The owners will …
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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