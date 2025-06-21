Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thermi
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Thermi, Greece

3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 levels.Ground fl…
$305,319
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$599,116
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 levels. 5th floo…
$691,287
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
