Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thermi
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses for sale in Thermi, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 141 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$777,698
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 149 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$777,698
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Thermi, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go