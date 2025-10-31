Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Sithonia
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Sea view

Seaview Multi-level apartments for Sale in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

Sithonia Municipal Unit
5
Nikiti
4
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Discover this beautiful two-level duplex located in the charming coastal village of Nikiti, …
$325,776
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go