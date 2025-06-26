Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Nea Propontida
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor…
$348,759
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$313,883
